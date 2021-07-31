Erika Jayne Investigator Wants To Use Her ‘Inconsistent Statements’ From RHOBH In Bankruptcy Case!

Things that Erika Jayne has said on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may come back and bite her in the ass!

According to Us Weekly, an investigator in the bankruptcy case of Tom Girardi and Jayne plans to use statements that the 50-year-old reality star has made on the show in court. In case you didn’t know, her estranged husband is in the midst of a lawsuit for allegedly embezzling settlement funds from the victim’s families in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018.

Jayne, who filed for divorce from the 82-year-old attorney in November, has continuously denied the allegations against both of them in the lawsuit — including that she and Girardi allegedly pocketed the cash to fund their lavish lifestyle. In addition, there have been accusations that the duo is using the divorce as a way of allegedly attempting to hide assets.

And as viewers may recall, Erika actually broke down in tears talking about the “sham” allegations being thrown around when opening up about her serious legal issues with cast members on RHOBH. She even recently told the housewives that she would “like to know where the money is” as well, saying:

“That lawsuit that says my divorce is a sham so I could hide assets — people want to believe that. I mean, I could have never predicted this f**king s**t. This is the end.”

Relive the dramatic moment (below):

Now, investigator Ronald N. Richards explained to Us Weekly on Friday that his team found “a lot of inconsistent statements and admissions made by the non-scripted actors that we’re putting together to use in court.” And when asked whether the attorney saw “a lot of inconsistencies with the story” on RHOBH about her lawsuit and financial woes, Richards said:

“That’s correct.”

Yikes! That’s definitely not a positive sign for The Pretty Mess singer!

The lawyer also added that his team is “going to take discovery from people that used to work for her.” Still, there is no set date as to when Jayne, her former employees, and co-stars could be called for questioning:

“There’s a lot of things we’re still trying to uncover. We are going to be deposing her (Erika) at some point, but I want to get all the documents first. What’s important right now is following the money.”

Oh yeah, this definitely could make things a tad tense for Erika! And one can only imagine how enraged the personality is over Ronald’s idea to use the show as part of the case. We mean, she did previously ask the court to remove him from the case, claiming he made “false and inflammatory social media posts and public statements” about her not participating in the investigation. The star even went as far as to call him a “clown ass” and “low budget” lawyer on Twitter so…

We can assume that she’ll not be happy about his motion at all. Reactions to this case update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

