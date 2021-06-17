Erika Jayne & Andy Cohen Both Weigh In On Her 'F**king Complicated' Divorce From Tom Girardi

Drama, drama, drama… but really, what would Real Housewives of Beverly Hills be without it?!

On Wednesday night’s new episode of the hit Bravo show, all cameras pointed to Erika Jayne as she prepared for the inevitable: discussing her super-complicated, legally controversial divorce from Tom Girardi with the rest of the reality TV show’s curious cast.

And judging by the early reaction to Erika’s explanation, there’s still a lot to figure out as this breakup moves through the courts.

Related: Erika Jayne’s Lawyers Officially Dropped Her After The New Hulu Documentary!

Speaking in a confessional interview first while preparing herself for the lovely real-life ladies of the infamous 90210 zip code, Erika acknowledged things were far from simple in her ongoing split from the lawyer accused of embezzlement.

She said (below):

“There’s so many layers to this divorce. It’s so f**king complicated. It’s very difficult to explain. [The ladies] will be very shocked and will have a lot of questions.”

By the time Erika catches up with the cast, then, everybody is keen on hearing exactly what went down.

In a scene at Sutton Stracke‘s house during a party, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley reflect on how surprised they were when they first hear about Tom and Erika’s split. At one point, while Dorit acknolwedged she “doesn’t know enough about what’s happening,” Amelia Hamlin‘s mom offered:

“I instantly called [Erika] and, you know, I was just as surprised as we all were.”

Listening in to all this throughout, costar Garcelle Beauvais jumped in at that point, too. Speculating on Tom’s age — he’s 82 years old, as RHOBH fans are well aware — the former supermodel said:

“Shouldn’t she wait… [to file for divorce]?”

As Sutton and Dorit shut down that macabre theory, Garcelle took offense, responding that everybody was thinking it, and she was simply the only one to say it:

“I didn’t say it! I’m implying it and y’all are slow.”

Kind of the same, but, OK!

(Still, Garcelle isn’t necessarily wrong there…)

Related: Andy Cohen Gets What’s Coming To Him In Viral ‘WWHL’ Dogpile Moment! LOOK!

Ultimately, the embattled 49-year-old star arrived at the party at the very end of the episode — and Bravo producers expertly show their smarts by being able to drag the controversy out for one more week. Alas! Still, in a preview for next week’s episode, we do see Erika telling the women some emotional stuff, including this:

“I did not see it ending this way. I was going to hold that man’s hand until he died.”

Oof.

BTW, Erika isn’t the only person addressing the Tom Girardi controversy. During his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live on Wednesday, longtime Housewives instigator and host Andy Cohen addressed Erika’s future on reality TV. One caller phoned in to ask about the new documentary about her and Tom called The Housewife and The Hustler, where Cohen was non-committal but somewhat unconcerned about the feature negatively affecting the star. He said:

“I don’t think that documentary will affect her future on the show. I will say the idea that [RHONJ alum] Danielle Staub and [RHOBH guest] Dana Wilkey are the experts in this documentary about Erika is questionable at best. So I kind of realized I wasn’t going to learn anything new from them about Erika. Still, the Tom Girardi stories continue to be deeply disturbing, and we have to see how this plays out.”

OK then!

You can listen to Andy’s full response in this clip (below):

Wow!

Of course, Girardi is under fire by the State Bar of California and legal authorities in the state after being accused of allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds, among other reported injustices.

Related: Tiffany Moon QUITS ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Following Asian-American Hate!

He and Erika wed back in 1999, and announced their split last November — one month after they were both sued over allegations that Tom embezzled settlement money from the families of victims killed in a 2018 airplane crash.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do U think of RHOBH tackling Erika’s divorce and all the related controversies??

Sound OFF with your take on all this down in the comments (below)…

[Image via FayesVision/Nicky Nelson/WENN/YouTube]