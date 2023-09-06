Tickets For Erika Jayne's Las Vegas Residency Are Already Being Discounted HOW MUCH?!

Erika Jayne may want you to Bet It All On Blonde with her new Las Vegas residency, but at these prices, people certainly aren’t spending it all on blonde! Just saying!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is doing her thing in a flashy show in Sin City right now. But the prices for tickets on discount sites around the web have been steeply, steeply, steeply discounted. Like, steeply. Did we say “steeply” enough times?

Per Page Six, you can now see the 52-year-old Bravo-lebrity strut her stuff for as low as $7 if you buy tix on the resale site StubHub.

SEVEN DOLLARS?!

We know it’s a resale site, but damn…

For slightly less than the price of a Chipotle burrito (guac is extra tho!!), or slightly more than the price of a Subway $5 footlong (are they still doing that promotion?! LOLz!), you can gain access to the general admission section in several December shows of Jayne’s residency.

StubHub isn’t the only site offering serious discounts, either. Per that same news outlet, Vivid Seats has tix listed between $14 and $22 in the GA section of Erika’s September 22 show. That’s pretty damn cheap, too!

And to be fair to Jayne, both Ticketmaster and Live Nation — the original sellers for the show — list their cheapest Bet It All On Blonde seats at $69. That’s more like it! So it’s not discount bin fare all around!

Still, seven bucks?! That’s wild. Heck, if you’re in Erika’s Beverly Hills haunts and want to hop over to Vegas for a show, you’ll spend WAY more in gas just to get there!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]