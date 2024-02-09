Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable In New Pictures -- So Say Fans!

Fans are in shock about what they called Jessica Simpson’s “new look.”

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress posted some new pictures of herself on Instagram rocking a gorgeous red gown with lace sleeves and studded details along the bust for a red carpet event. She could be seen posing for photos before and during the event, even snapping a shot with her younger sister Ashlee Simpson. Jessica even took a video of herself dancing around a room to the song Fever. Check it out (below):

Jessica looked absolutely stunning! You could tell she was feeling herself in this dress! But of course, a good amount of people had something negative about her appearance. In fact, some fans could not help but notice how different the Irresistible singer looked — even saying she was completely unrecognizable in the post! See some of the reactions (below):

“I couldn’t even tell who this was…” “Doesn’t even look like herself” “She’s been Kardashianized” “And who is it? Where is Jessica Simpson?” “Does not look like Jessica Simpson.” “What happened to you…I love the old Jessica Simpson” “I didn’t recognize you. I had to look at the account name.” “She doesn’t even seem the same. Like her spirit/ who she is just isn’t even coming through at all anymore. It’s like she’s a vacant Barbie doll. Where’s the real Jess?”

Jeez! Harsh! Fortunately, Jessica had plenty of fans also defending her and praising her look in the comments! See (below):

“So gorgeous” “Ignore these hate comments Queen, you’re amazing and look wonderful” “Ignore these haters Jessica you look amazing!!” “So many a**ssholes on these comments. You look great. You seem happy Good for you. Don’t listen to these people.”

What do YOU think about the post, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]