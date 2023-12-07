Fans Believe Travis Kelce Wore John Mayer Shirt To ‘Throw People Off’ Before Going Public With Taylor Swift Romance!

Travis Kelce appeared to do everything he could to keep his relationship with Taylor Swift under wraps, including wearing merch from one of her exes!

On September 6, the 34-year-old football player released an episode of the New Heights podcast with his older brother, Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. And he was noticeably wearing a black shirt featuring a picture of John Mayer — AKA the ex who inspired one of the 33-year-old singer’s most scathing breakup songs Dear John! Ch-ch-check out a resurfaced clip (below):

It’s time to bring this back after Taylor 100% confirmed they were taking in late July. Like common, look at their smirks when talking about ‘setting Travis up’!! This was recorded early September! pic.twitter.com/s1jZhiQksa — Belixa???? (@belixa13) December 6, 2023

You will recall that the romance rumors were heavily circulating about Taylor and Travis by then. Someone dating Taylor Swift would have never worn a tee with John on it, right? So they couldn’t have possibly been an item… But what if the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore it on purpose? What if he was trying to throw everyone off? Because we know now, all thanks to Taylor herself, that the pair were already secretly dating by that time!

The pop star told Time that they grew close after he revealed his failed attempt at giving her his phone number during a podcast episode in July. And when Taylor attended the game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, they had been “a couple.”

This game was three weeks after the podcast episode dropped! So with these details in mind, Swifties are convinced Travis attempted to “throw people off” of their romance with the John Mayer shirt! See the reactions (below):

“It’s the way he’s also wearing a John mayor shirt to totally throw people off and it actually kind of worked cause people pointed that out and said why would she date someone who likes John mayor” “We suspected it when we saw the John Mayer shirt on Travis during that episode.” “OMG! He is wearing a John Mayer shirt. LOL And his comment about writing his own ‘Love Story’. They all hid it very well!!” “The John Mayer tshirt! Sneaky Travis, sneaky.”

Sneaky indeed! Who knew Travis could be a mastermind like Taylor! We guess why they’re a good match for each other so far! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think he was trying to throw everyone off with the shirt too? Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

