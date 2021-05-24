Farrah Abraham & Eight Other Women Accuse California Mayor Of Sexual Assault: 'She Has Physical Proof'

A mayor of a small town in northern California has resigned his post after nine women, including Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham, have come forward with sexual assault allegations against him.

Dominic Foppoli (pictured above, inset) exited late last week from his position as the mayor of Windsor — a small town in Sonoma County about an hour north of San Francisco with a population just under 30,000 residents.

Related: Farrah Responds Strongly To Chrissy Teigen’s Ugly Resurfaced Old Tweets

On Friday, Foppoli sent a statement to multiple media outlets confirming his resignation but denying the sexual assault allegations against him, sharing:

“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today. I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman.”

He has not yet been charged with any crime.

Abraham, however, accused Foppoli of sexually assaulting her back in March during an incident in Palm Beach, Florida. And on Friday, the reality TV alum’s attorney confirmed that Farrah had turned over specific evidence of the alleged assault to police, telling the San Francisco Chronicle (below):

“This is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. She has physical proof. We believe it is in felony territory.”

Whoa! That’s a big deal, and a very serious (and confident!) claim being made by Farrah’s lawyer.

Police departments in Windsor and Palm Beach were both quiet regarding the specific nature of the allegations made by the 29-year-old mother and TV personality. Nevertheless, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach Police Department did release a statement to E! News confirming there is an ongoing investigation, but declining to state much else:

“The Palm Beach Police Department can confirm an open investigation involving Dominic Foppoli. However, we are unable to disclose the nature of the investigation, the nature of his involvement, or other details at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the active and ongoing investigation.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Abraham contacted police in Palm Beach with her allegations back on April 2. Six days later, on April 8, the newspaper published a damning report detailing four of the other accusers’ allegations against the now-former mayor. In total, now, Abraham and eight other women have come forward alleging non-consensual sexual activity including rape in incidents involving Foppoli between 2003 and 2019.

Related: Farrah Defends Hitting Her Daughter In The Face With A Vibrator In Viral Video

For his part, without naming the reality TV star, it appears Foppoli disputes the reveal of Farrah’s claim, at the very least.

As part of his statement to the media, the disgraced politician balked at the alleged “non-consensual acts” and questioned the timeline of the Teen Mom alum’s allegations against him, saying:

“I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year. She made her allegations after she learned of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story. I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage.”

Obviously, that directly contradicts what the Chronicle is reporting about Farrah’s contact with police in Palm Beach in early April.

Regardless of Foppoli’s timeline claims, he’s apparently out as Windsor’s mayor. Bizarrely, though, he has not yet informed the town of his resignation. On Windsor’s official website, city officials acknowledged Foppoli’s public resignation announcement, but informed residents he has yet to send “an official notice” or provide an “effective date” for his intent to resign.

Kind of strange…

Here’s more on the claims being made against Foppoli, including a move by the California Attorney General’s office to take over the investigation against the now-former mayor (below):

Unsettling stuff, to say the least.

Here’s hoping justice is served appropriately and fairly in this case, and there can one day be some level of closure gained by Farrah and the eight other accusers involved.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/KTVU/YouTube]