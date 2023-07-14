FBI Discovers Stolen Human Remains Being Used As FURNITURE Inside Kentucky Man’s Apartment!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A new wave of Goth decor!

According to WAVE News, the FBI raided the apartment of 39-year-old James William Nott in Mount Washington, Kentucky, on Tuesday morning. When authorities entered the house, they made a grisly discovery. What was it? Dozens of stolen human remains were found inside – many of which were being used as furniture! Agents discovered as many as 40 skulls throughout the place, including one that had a scarf wrapped around its neck.

Another skull was seen on a bed – the same bed where James slept. Several hip bones and spinal cords were also allegedly used as decorations around the apartment. Morbid much?! This is incredibly creepy! And to make matters even more twisted? When agents asked if there was anyone else inside the home, per a criminal complaint, James replied:

“Only my dead friends.”

OMG…

The FBI alleged that he is part of a ring of purchasing and selling stolen human remains. Many of the body parts discovered were allegedly taken from Harvard Medical School, where the morgue’s manager Cedric Lodge was charged back in June for selling parts from donated cadavers online. Law enforcement tied James back to the scandal as they uncovered a Harvard medical bag in the home. But that’s not all…

According to the FBI, James allegedly said he bought the remains from abroad with the intent to sell them in the US. He used Facebook to sell the parts under the pseudonym William Burke – which is the name of an infamous serial killer who sold his victims’ remains to be dissected. There are posts on the account as recent as June 2023. So sick. In one transaction, he sent videos and pictures of skulls to someone named Jeremy Pauley from Pennsylvania. The buyer asked at the time:

“How much total for the couple and the last video you sent plus the spines.”

Jeremy then told James he’ll pay for the items. From there, an investigation was launched when police at the Pennsboro Township Police Department received a tip about the presence of corpses inside Jeremy’s home. When cops searched the house, they found human remains, including organs and skin. They also found out that Jeremy had been in contact with the employee at the Harvard mortuary – just like James.

The complaint revealed that Jeremy told the FBI about the network of stolen remains, and they soon learned Cedric’s role in the operation. While investigating the matter, that’s when agents discovered James’ online transactions and obtained a federal search warrant to go through his apartment.

Following the raid, James was arrested. However, he was charged with possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. FBI agents came across several loaded weapons in the home, including at least one AK-47. They also discovered inert grenades and two plates for body armor.

At this time, James is being held without bail in the Oldham County Jail in La Grange, Kentucky. The investigation into the matter also is still ongoing. You can hear more about the case (below):

