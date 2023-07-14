Jamie Foxx Insists He's 'Feeling Good' While Returning Missing Purse To Woman In Chicago!

Jamie Foxx is not only feeling good, but he’s doing good!

The Django Unchained actor was spotted out and about in Chicago earlier this week, some of his first sightings since falling ill with a mysterious medical complication while filming his new movie Back in Action in April.

And in one interaction, he was spotted in an Instagram video returning a woman’s purse in the Windy City. It already looked like a great act of kindness, but now the woman involved is speaking out — and the details are so heartwarming!

On Thursday afternoon, People caught up with Terri “Quenni” Glenn and her two sisters. Quenni revealed on Monday afternoon, the three women were riding in a pedicab after leaving the famous Bean sculpture when they saw a black SUV driving behind them and honking its horn for their attention.

The car then pulled up beside them and out hopped the Hollywood A-lister holding her bag, which contained an iPad, about $20, and her keys! She had no idea it had even disappeared! Apparently, the 54-year-old put the purse on the floor of the open-air pedicab and it had fallen through the side when they rounded a corner. Luckily, the Day Shift alum was right behind her and swooped in to help.

Laughing about the moment, Glenn said:

“I wanted to ask Jamie where he found the purse. I didn’t even know it fell out.”

While there was a driver in the front seat and a woman sitting beside him, Glenn noted it seemed like “he wanted to do it himself.”

Glenn’s son, Quan Ellis, 35, added:

“For him to do that, that was dope.”

Here’s the most amazing part, though! Little did Jamie know, Quenni and her sister were in town to accompany their third sister, Tracey, to several days of doctor’s appointments amid treatment for breast cancer.

They then decided to hit Chi-town to lighten the mood — and boy did they get a treat with a surprise meet and greet with the star!

Recalling the moment, Glenn went on to note that Jamie seemed to be in good spirits despite his health issues of late, she said:

“The door opens and we see someone holding the bag as he’s stepping out. I saw it was Jamie holding the bag.”

She added:

“I said, ‘Jamie! Jamie!’ I said, ‘Are you feeling good?’ and he said, ‘I’m feeling good.'”

SO great to hear!!

And it doesn’t sound like he was bluffing either since she continued:

“He hopped out and came toward me, and hopped back in. He looked good. He looked very good. His voice, it was calm. It sounded good to me.”

As the performer was getting back in the car, Glenn thanked him and he replied:

“You’re welcome, baby.”

You can see a bit of the sweet interaction (below)!

Such a wholesome moment! We’re so relieved to know it sounds like Jamie is getting better and better each day.

Whatever rehab he is reportedly doing seems to be working! While it’s still unclear what led him to get hospitalized in the spring, the only thing that truly matters right now is his recovery.

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN]