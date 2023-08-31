Fitness Influencer Dies From ‘Double Cardiac Arrest’ At 33

A fitness influencer passed away this week after suffering from “double cardiac arrest.” She was 33 years old.

According to The Sun, social media posts from family members revealed that Larissa Borges was rushed to the hospital on August 20 after she went into cardiac arrest in Gramado, Brazil. She ended up in a coma for over a week, and her condition worsened when the content creator went through cardiac arrest again. Unforunately, she did not survived the second incident and died on Monday.

Related: Travis Barker Honors Late Friend DJ AM On 14th Anniversary Of His Death

Her family shared the heartbreaking news on social media the following day, saying she “fought courageously” for her life before she died. They also asked for donations in order to transfer her body from Gramado to her hometown:

“Any amount, however small, will make a difference and help ease the financial burden facing the family during this very challenging time.”

So, so sad. For those who don’t know, Larissa had over 30,000 followers on social media, where she posted pictures from her travels, fitness tips, and more. The news of her death must come as a shock for fans, considering she was so young at the time.

It’s unknown what may have caused the double cardiac arrest right now. However, Local law enforcement are reportedly investigating the sudden death. We’re sending love and light to her family as they mourn this loss. Rest in peace, Larissa…

[Image via Larissa Borges/Instagram]