Florida Woman Allegedly Tried To Sell Baby Daughter To A Stranger For $500!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to sell her infant daughter to a stranger for $500.

Jessica Woods (pictured above in her mugshot) was arrested by police in the city of Palatka back on March 7. According to cops, she had been loitering around an H&R Block office in the north Florida city for several days along with her 18-month old daughter. The baby reportedly had a bruise on her face when office workers first noticed the two of them, per the arrest report cited by DailyMail.com.

At about 7:40 p.m. local time, Woods entered the business and asked if she could use the bathroom to change the baby’s diaper. An employee granted the request, wanting to help out a down-on-her-luck mother. But as Woods changed the diaper, the employee allegedly witnessed her striking the child with her elbow in frustration and anger. Disgusting.

Then, the next morning, the worker told cops they arrived back at the office and found Woods sleeping on the top of an air conditioning unit outside. The 18-month-old was sleeping nearby in a shopping cart — with no blanket or anything else. The employee asked Woods if she needed help. The 33-year-old mom allegedly demanded money, per the arrest affidavit. The employee turned down that request, saying they would buy baby items and/or food for Woods but not give her cash. Woods became “enraged” at being turned down, per the arrest report, and allegedly THREW the child onto the ground.

WTF?!

Woods then crossed the street and put the baby down in the grass. At that point, the toddler began crawling towards the busy road. Horrified, the H&R Block employee ran over to pick up the baby. When they did, Woods allegedly offered to sell them the child for $500!! OMG!! The employee again turned down the request, at which point Woods reportedly said:

“[Then] you can have the bastard.”

And then, per shocking reports, Woods just walked away. Away from her baby. The employee rushed the child inside the H&R Block, cleaned up the child, and called the police. Cops came and searched for Woods. She was apparently known to the Palatka Police; per DM, officers recognized her description as a person who frequented the area. Officers found her the next morning and took her into custody. Woods was officially charged with child abuse, child neglect, abandonment of a child, and selling a minor for money. A judge set her bond at $255,000. Thankfully, the little girl has since been placed in foster care. Unbelievable…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Putnam County Sheriff’s Office]