Food Network Star Duff Goldman's Hand Crushed By Alleged Drunk Driver!

Duff Goldman went through a terrifying experience last week!

The Food Network star revealed he was driving home from the airport in Los Angeles on February 1 when he suddenly got hit head-on in the Santa Monica Mountains. Alongside a picture of his hand wrapped in bandages, he wrote on Instagram Sunday:

“On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags. A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road.”

So scary! In an interview with People on Monday, Duff further explained that the alleged drunk driver “came around this corner way too fast” and was “already totally in our lane” before he “smashed into” him and his driver. The television personality felt as if time slowed down when the accident happened, during which he “saw my wife and my daughter” flash in his mind. The next thing he knew, it was over. And thankfully, he was “still here.”

He then noticed the other driver got out of his car and stumbled around. At first, Duff thought he may have been injured and went over to check on him. However, he caught a whiff of his breath and changed his tune:

“He got out of the car and was kind of stumbling around. I was like, ‘Oh, this guy is hurt.’ And then I went over to see if he was all right and hold him upright. And I smelled his breath, and I was like … Man, I was pretty angry.”

No one would blame Duff for being upset! This accident could’ve been a lot worse! Thankfully the only injury Duff sustained was to his hand. However, the wound is a big deal! Why? The 49-year-old told People his dominant right hand was crushed in the accident and required stitches. Now he’s concerned about how his busted-up hand will impact his career as a pastry chef!

Duff explained to the outlet his hand “definitely doesn’t work,” and he would need to see a specialist to determine the next step. Oh no! The Holiday Baking Championship star went on to say on Instagram:

“After doing a systems check and finding that my only injury was to my hand I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake. I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke.”

He then added this important message to everyone:

“There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink.

Well said. There is absolutely no reason anyone should be getting behind the wheel while intoxicated. See the post (below):

