Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz’s Wife Allegedly PUNCHED Babysitter After Catching Them Together!

Former Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz and his wife Laura have taken yet another hit to their reputation!

As we previously reported, the disgraced pastor got sacked from his position at the celebrity megachurch back in 2020 for his “moral failures” after his infidelity came to light. Since then, more stories have come out alleging further sexual misconduct and other abuses conducted by Carl (and other prominent members in Hillsong). But now, a report from the internal investigation into Lentz’s alleged wrongdoings during his time at Hillsong, conducted by New York City law firm Zukerman Gore Brandeis & Crossman, has been leaked by the Christian Post – and they are truly disturbing…

In the document, the investigators reportedly detailed A LOT of sexual misconduct, including reviews of text messages from masseuses quoting Carl the price for massages and sexual acts — and interviews where he admitted to having multiple affairs. It is unclear if he ever had sex while getting those massages. However, Laura seemingly suspected there may have been something more going on at the time:

“Laura Lentz stated that she had ‘hunches’ and ‘vibes’ that the massages were ‘a bit strange’ and that in 2019 the routine of Lentz receiving massages became more of a night time occurrence.”

Other parts of the report accused him of causing many staffers to struggle with mental health issues including depression and anxiety. But the new report also detailed one shocking moment in which his wife Laura allegedly physically attacked their nanny Leona Kimes after she caught them together. The investigators had noted how Carl boasted of being “a very good liar” about his various affairs – especially when it came to hiding them from Laura. The Christian Post claimed they said:

“Such efforts included boldly lying to his wife, Laura, when she caught him and Leona [Kimes] in flagrante delecto on a couch late at night.”

In 2016, Laura reportedly caught Carl and Leona in the act at the home of former NBA player Tyson Chandler. She allegedly watched as he sat on the floor next to the chair with Leona, and there was some “hand touching and leg rubbing” under a blanket at the time. That’s when things escalated! Laura then allegedly punched the babysitter in the face two or three times “with a closed fist.” However, the pair quickly attempted to convince her that she had not seen anything happen between them. Investigators said:

“One night all of the adults were drinking and Leona was introduced to marijuana for the first time. Later that night, Leona stated that she was practically passed out on the couch while Carl massaged her legs. Laura then walked into the room and caught them.”

In case you didn’t know, Leona previously detailed her nightmare experiences in an essay on Medium, saying she had been “subjected to manipulation, control, bullying, abuse of power, and sexual abuse” in the couple’s home for seven years. Although she never named Carl in the piece, she later confirmed it was him in a statement to Religion News Service:

“I felt trapped and silenced. I also felt so ashamed and I had been told not to say anything or tell anyone.”

However, the Lentzes responded that they “vehemently deny the allegations and, in addition to that, have irrefutable proof the events did not happen as they are being described.”

And it looks like they are denying the latest accusations to come out so once again…

After the Christian Post leaked the report on Monday, Laura took to Instagram to post a picture with the words “enough is enough” and called out the supposed “lies,” writing:

“My family has remained silent throughout this ordeal because our priority has been the healing of our family. This does not mean we do not have a lot to say! When the time is right, we have a lot to say about what has happened as well as speaking directly to the RELENTLESS lies, accusations and hypocritical scapegoating that has sadly been so prevalent. Until then, we are so grateful for the constant support of so many. Your kindness has meant the world to us. We are looking forward to a brighter day!”

