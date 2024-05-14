Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Respond To 'Delinquent' Archewell Drama!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke out about the current drama surrounding the Archewell Foundation!

In case you missed it, news broke this week that California Attorney General Rob Bonta labeled their non-profit organization as “delinquent” as they hadn’t filed their annual report or paid their annual registration fees. That meant the couple must halt all fundraising and charity work! Uh oh! Bonta wrote in an official letter to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds. The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.”

Related: Meghan Markle Spotted Wearing SATANIC Symbol?! Good Lord, Y’all…

But here’s the thing. Sources close to Harry and Meghan said the foundation filed an extension. Archewell reportedly sent a check to the Attorney General’s office with the extension request. But apparentlyyyyyy it got lost in the mail?? The source claimed they then submitted another check after Bonta’s office never confirmed the receipt of the first payment attempt.

Now Meghan and Harry insisted everything was done “without error or wrongdoing!” A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation told Us Weekly on Tuesday:

“We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing.”

What’s more? The outlet reported the non-profit filing, renewal, and fees were sent and delivered to the AG’s office via tracked mail and received on time! Furthermore, the organization’s tax filing was filed in full in accordance with the regulations in December 2023.

So was this all just one misunderstanding? Hmm. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]