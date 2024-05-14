Kim Kardashian Privately Said This Jaw-Dropping Thing About Her Terrible Tom Brady Roast Experience! Yikes!

Kim Kardashian did NOT care for the treatment she received from fans in the audience at Tom Brady‘s roast!

Of course, the Kardashians star was in attendance days ago at Netflix‘s already-infamous live event, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. And she was booed so loudly and for so long by fans that Netflix actually had to edit the roast so as to keep things from seeming like Kim didn’t get absolutely ripped to shreds in the theater for the average viewer watching at home! Yeesh!

After the roast, comedian Nikki Glaser — who also performed that night — laid out an incredible exchange she had with Kim down in the DMs. Nikki went on the We’re Here To Help podcast hosted by Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds this week, and she dropped the surprising bomb that Kim actually sent her an Instagram direct message after the roast ended. Speaking to the podcast stars, Nikki noted:

“Kim Kardashian DM’d me on the way in.”

Johnson was shocked:

“What?! What’d she say?”

Nikki replied:

“She said, ‘you killed it on the roast.'”

Johnson pressed for more details, answering back:

“What’d you say?”

To that, the stand-up star responded:

“And I wrote back, ‘Kim, OMG, I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, ‘you f**king killed it, girl,’ which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing to me.'”

When the guys pressed Nikki on whether Kim had responded to that message, the comic admitted that she didn’t know yet — because she hadn’t checked her DMs! The hosts demanded that she check, and so Nikki whipped out her phone right in the middle of the podcast. Sure enough, there was a message from the SKIMS mogul!! And Nikki read it out loud!! Here’s the jaw-dropping admission Kim made in that response:

“Aww thanks, and YOU killed it, I don’t know how you do this. It’s abuse, lol.”

Ouch!!!

Remember, we previously reported info from insiders who claimed that Kim wasn’t too worried about the roast heckles. But this is proof that she called the treatment by fans ‘abuse’ in private, so… yeah.

Johnson then asked Glaser if she felt like the roast — and the DM exchange afterwards — might be the start of a beautiful friendship between Nikki and Kim. The comedienne was hopeful that could happen, but ultimately decided that Kim didn’t seem like she’d be down to hang out:

“I didn’t get the vibe that Kim wanted to hang, but if I get that ever, I will jump on it.”

Ch-ch-check out the full moment (below):

@heretohelppod How would you respond to a message from Kim Kardashian?? Special guest, Nikki Glaser gets some help from Jake and Gareth about how to respond to a DM from Kim Kardashian following her absolutely CRUSHING it on Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” ???? Listen to the full episode of “We’re Here to Help” hosted by Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds: “Very Strange and Beautifully Weird with Nikki Glaser” wherever you get your podcasts! #wereheretohelppodcast #nikkiglaser #theroastoftombrady ♬ original sound – We’re Here to Help Podcast

Damn!! It really DOES go down in the DMs! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

