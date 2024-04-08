Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago Is Expecting TWINS! Watch The Parents Find Out!

It’s double the love for Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan!

In case you didn’t hear the exciting news, the Too Hot To Handle alum is pregnant! Last week, she and her boyfriend announced on Instagram that after a painstaking experience with IVF, the 31-year-old is expecting. In a separate post on TikTok, the father-to-be celebrated the announcement on Transgender Day of Visibility following his own coming out in 2019. He revealed that they’d both done IVF in hopes of conceiving, and now that Francesca is preggers, they’re expecting either one or two babies.

And on Sunday the official announcement came: they’re having twins!!!

In a sweet video shared to the ‘gram, Francesca says to the camera she’s “so nervous” to find out the results. Then, Jesse anxiously responds off-camera:

“So future babies, just so you know, this is us finding out if it’s just one or if it’s just two. Your mom’s so nervous. Your brother’s nervous. Your dad is nervous.”

Aww!

Soon after, the doc gives the answer, stating:

“I see two sacs. Two definitive sacs.”

So exciting! Both parents can be heard gasping, as well — even though they knew about the chances of having twins, we can imagine this was still a shock! See the video (below):

So, so sweet! Just AMAZING news!! We’re so happy for their growing little family. Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Jesse Sullivan/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]