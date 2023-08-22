Fyre Festival Is Back -- Convicted Scammer Billy McFarland Just Announced Its Official Return & Tix Are Just As Pricey As You'd Think...

The Fyre Festival is officially upon us once again… and Billy McFarland is prepping for his comeback story down in the Caribbean!

On Sunday, the infamous convicted fraudster and disgraced music festival promoter took to YouTube with a new minute-long video. In it, he announced the return of his unforgettable music festival! Yes, really!! Even though the first one was a disaster that led to legal action and McFarland’s imprisonment, he’s dead-set on trying again…

Speaking to the camera, McFarland explained that the fest — officially dubbed Fyre Festival II — would be on a Caribbean island sometime at the end of next year. While announcing that, McFarland said:

“This is a big day. It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

Hmmm…

He went on to boast how the “best partners in the world” have been “executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level.” He also added how the festival’s team will be working for the entire next year to promote it:

“In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s f**king go.”

You can watch the brief announcement for yourself (below):

WTF?!

Per EW, presale tickets start at $499 for the base package and go all the way up to $7,999. That’s a lot of money to dole out to a guy convicted in federal court of defrauding investors and committing wire fraud in the ill-fated first Fyre Festival.

Y’all can take your chances with that one. Knowing McFarland’s history, we are going to skip it!!!

[Image via Billy McFarland/YouTube]