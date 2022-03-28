Will Smith Said He CHOSE 'Chaos' In Video Posted Hours Before SHOCKING Chris Rock Slap At The Oscars!

This caption didn’t age well!

Hours before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, he joked about choosing “chaos” in a video with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith!

The flashy video was shared on Instagram the same night as the prestigious ceremony. The husband and wife were seen in their Oscars attire getting ready for a quick photoshoot before heading to the Dolby Theater for the event.

Related: Will Smith Says There Was ‘Never Infidelity’ In Marriage Despite Jada ‘Entanglement’ Confession

In the clip, the couple stands in front of a green backdrop and poses for a series of silly selfies — many of which the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum flaunts a fierce-looking expression in. A sign of what was to come?! He captioned the now noteworthy video:

“Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos”

Two hours after he uploaded the clip, Will added in the comment section:

“You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”

The audio of the clip also said in a male’s voice:

“Good morning everyone. God has let me live another day and I am about to make it everyone’s problem.”

Ch-ch-check out the post:

The caption turned out to be accurate AF! In a now-viral moment from the award show, Chris took the stage to hand out the award for Best Documentary. Before introducing the nominees, he took a jab at Jada and her bald head, joking:

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. Alright! [referring to the joke after audience sneers] That was a nice one!”

While Will initially laughed at the quip, he quickly realized how insulted the 50-year-old was, prompting him to walk on stage and slap the s**t out of Chris on live TV! It was one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history. Take a look:

Seriously — wtf?!

We totally understand why Will felt the need to stand up for his wife, who has been very open about a years-long struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune condition that results in hair loss. But assaulting someone for an insensitive joke is never an appropriate response. And the fact that he sat down right after the attack like nothing had happened just proves how the rich and famous can get away with violence at a much more alarming rate than the typical person.

Related: Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Hair-Pulling Disorder: ‘I’ve Carried So Much Shame’

One of the most likely reasons Will wasn’t escorted off the premises right away might be because the stand-up comedian denied filing a police report after the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The officials told Variety:

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

The Academy Awards also published an official statement condemning Will’s actions, writing on Twitter:

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

Realizing he f**ked up, the 53-year-old shared an apology (sort of) while accepting the Best Actor award later in the evening, saying tearfully:

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.”

And yet, no word to Chris?! The two have a long and complicated history, so we suppose it’s not that surprising that Will wasn’t too quick to apologize, but it sure looks bad that he didn’t!

The King Richard star also tried to compare his role as Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard Williams to the scandalous situation, adding in his acceptance speech:

“Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

You can hear more from his speech here:

A desire to protect someone you love does not justify violence — especially not in this scenario. Here’s to hoping Will acknowledges his mistake ASAP and sets the right example for those looking up to him! Thoughts?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via ABC & Will Smith/Instagram]