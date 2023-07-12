Gabrielle Union Has The PERFECT Clapback For Critics Saying She Can't Wear A Bikini At 50!

Gabrielle Union isn’t changing for anybody!

The Bad Boys II star stopped by the Who What Wear podcast last Wednesday, where she SLAMMED the who who’s been telling her what to wear since she turned 50 last year! Lolz! No, but seriously, she opened up to editor Jasmine Fox-Suliaman about how aging as a woman in Hollywood is a far different experience than for a man, lamenting:

“[When you’re] 35, they start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis. You start becoming invisible, and it’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes. You start taking on the same attitude as society that believes that you lack value.”

She added:

“I don’t want anyone else to feel that invisibility and that sense of worthlessness because the only people that we need to validate us is us. And sometimes, the more that you validate your damn self, the more people are like, ‘Yeah.’”

That’s great advice coming from someone who’s been in the game since the ‘90s! However, apparently not everyone agrees…

The Perfect Find star reflected on a recent exchange with a social media follower who bashed her for posting a bathing suit pic:

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still, like, wearing bikinis?’”

Harsh! But don’t worry — Gabrielle wasn’t about to let them slide! She said:

“I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just bikinis. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket. I don’t know, that might just be for you, for that one commenter… this is for you, bitch, and it’s just gonna be like me in a thong, like ass up in the casket.”

LOLz! Well said, Gab! But could you imagine THAT funeral display?!

For real though, these commenters who feel like they need to police what women are allowed wear are infuriating! That’s not to mention the boyfriends doing it…

We love that Gabrielle is standing up for herself! Not that our opinion matters, of course, but we have to say… her bikini body is looking fab as ever! Sun’s out, buns out! Ch-ch-check out some bikini shots (below):

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, right?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

