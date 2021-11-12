Emma Roberts Spotted Holding Hands With Another Man -- NOT Baby Daddy Garrett Hedlund -- At Paris Hilton’s Wedding!

Wait a minute — did Emma Roberts break up with baby daddy Garrett Hedlund?!

It appears so, at least based on the photos that have surfaced of her with a different man as her date at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress arrived at her friend’s star-studded nuptials noticeably NOT with her 36-year-old partner of the past two years.

Lest you think this was just a friend escorting her in Garrett’s stead, this was DEFINITELY a date. Emma was seen stepping into the private estate in Los Angeles looking fantastic with a black tulle spaghetti strap dress with a black tuxedo jacket draped over her shoulders. Meanwhile, her plus-one sported the typical black suit and oxford loafers, pairing it with a pair of sunglasses.

And most importantly they were HOLDING HANDS. You can ch-ch-check out the moment HERE.

So who exactly is this other man? Well, he has actually been ID’ed already — he’s Britney Spears’ longtime manager Cade Hudson!

It is unclear the nature of their relationship, but it’s strange that Emma attended the high-profile wedding with another guy and without Hedlund. It also raises the question of whether they are even still together — but honestly, all signs indicate that the answer is no at this time.

Although Emma and Garrett have remained private with their relationship since they first started dating back in 2019, eagle-eyed fans on social media noticed that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram at some point. The Tron star also hasn’t appeared in any recent photos or videos on the American Horror Story alum’s social media account, with the last time he was featured on her grid way back in February! Alongside a black-and-white snap of them looking at each other, she wrote:

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

Near as we can tell, the last time they were also photographed out together was at an Oscars party celebrating the cast of The United States Vs. Billie Holiday in April.

Yikes!

This potential change in relationship status definitely comes as a surprise as sources told E! News in June that despite hitting a “rough patch” during her pregnancy, the couple was doing better than ever since welcoming their child, Rhodes:

​​“Emma and Garrett are in a much better place since welcoming their son. He has really stepped it up and is a great dad to Rhodes. It was a huge adjustment for both of them at first, but they have been a great team and have worked through all the ups and downs together.”

Additionally, the insider noted at the time that Emma and Garrett were “in it for the long haul.” So what changed?!

We’ll have to see if either of the pair comment on this speculation circulating — but since they’ve been so private about their romance, we honestly doubt they will.

Do YOU think Emma and Garrett broke up, Perezcious readers? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

