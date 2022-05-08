Whoa! Sam Hunt & His Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Call Off Their Divorce!

Who would have thought we’d have yet another twist in the breakup of Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler!

Three months after she filed for divorce twice due to cheating, it seems she is giving country singer another chance! Yep, they might be back together! In legal documents obtained by TMZ on Sunday, she apparently asked the court to dismiss her divorce case in April, and a judge approved the request.

As you may recall, the Body Like A Back Road crooner’s wife first filed the paperwork for the split in February, claiming at the time that he was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” The docs also shockingly revealed her pregnancy as she asked for primary custody, plus child support and alimony. It stated:

“The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.”

Whoa! Her filing further claimed “that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted” for the pair. While she temporarily withdrew her petition, she soon refiled it in a different “nearby county in the Nashville area.” But this time, it appears that Hannah and Sam are calling off their divorce for real!

There have been some other clues that the couple has reconciled. First off, the Take Your Time artist has been seen wearing his wedding ring out and about again. According to TMZ, Sam was not wearing the ban during a performance back in March while the divorce was still on. However, he was sporting the ring last week on stage in Florida. Another potentially big hint? Witnesses claimed to the outlet that he and Hannah have been seen walking their dog in Franklin, Tennessee, together recently.

Of course, Hannah is reportedly due to give birth to their baby girl at the end of the month, so there could be a chance that he was just spending time with her and helping out then. And while the two are reportedly back together, Hunt did not celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Instagram on April 16 – as he had done before.

But considering she called off their divorce AND he has been wearing his wedding ring again, all signs are pointing to that they reconciled!

It is great to see Sam and Hannah are potentially back on. Hopefully, though, they have worked through those infidelity accusations in a healthy way, especially since they’re having their first child soon. Reactions? Are you surprised they got back together? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]