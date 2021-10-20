OnlyFans Model Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend -- Then Uses Arrest To Promote Her Page?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model Genie Exum has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend on Monday evening, according to police.

The incident took place at around 6:45 p.m. in NYC. Cops arrived after receiving a 911 call from the 10th Avenue apartment complex’s doorman, who reportedly saw the victim enter the lobby bleeding. The NYPD told People that upon arrival, the boyfriend revealed to authorities he had gotten into an argument with the 22-year-old in their shared pad. He alleged she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the arm and back. Yikes!

EMTs took the victim, identified as Frances Amor (AKA Baby Boy Pajules on social media, according to New York Daily News and the New York Post), to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Amor (seen below) was is in stable condition after receiving a few stitches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????? (@yourstrulybabyboy)

Exum, on the other hand, is facing serious legal trouble after being arrested and charged with assault on Tuesday. She doesn’t seem to be acting like it’s a big deal, though! The fashionista, who has over 30K followers on the ‘gram and describes herself as a “free spirit from Alabama with a loud mouth and dirty mind” on OnlyFans, re-posted an IG Story that captured her sitting next to a police officer in a precinct. She captioned the clip:

“They took my phone y’all I’m on the trap rn”

Damn!! No remorse whatsoever?! Making light of the situation — even if she’s yet to be convicted of the accusations — is not a great look! That said, her relaxed state of mind might have to do with the way her boyfriend is seemingly not eager to see her locked behind bars. According to prosecutors via the New York Post, when the doorman saw his injuries and how he got them, he responded:

“Nothing happened.”

The “older man” also supposedly told Genie’s defense lawyer Brooke Quincy Myers:

“He disclosed to me he was not stabbed. He doesn’t want this case going forward.”

Hmmm…

Exum has since been released without bail (hence her social media post). Her arraignment was held at Manhattan Criminal Court, according to the Post. Prosecutors asked her to be held on a $10,000 or $50,000 bond for second-degree assault charges, but Judge Michael Gaffey ultimately just ordered her to have no contact with Frances, including no speaking to him, since she has no previous criminal record.

Again, unfazed by the court orders, Genie proceeded to promote her OnlyFans page when questioned about the stabbing accusations by a Post reporter on Tuesday evening (arriving home for the first time since this ordeal began). She even spelled out her name for them! The balls on this girl… Check it out (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She’s also often talked about run-ins with police on IG, so maybe she’s just not intimidated by authority?? Last month, the social media star shared a pic flashing her boobs at a cop car. While reflecting on international travels over the summer, she also revealed police stopped her from taking a series of revealing snapshots while on the streets of Italy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Exum (@genie.exum)



Living on the edge seems to be her thing — but it’s gone too far if she resorted to violence against her significant other. Exum is due back in court on December 1, where we’re sure more insight into the fight will be revealed.

