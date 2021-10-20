Jonah Hill Claps Back After Being Left INCREDIBLY RUDE Message On The Beach!

Jonah Hill isn’t letting the haters ruin his love for surfing!

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old Superbad actor and his new girlfriend Sarah Brady both hopped on social media to call out the critic(s) who wrote on a sticker featured on the stairs leading to the San Onofre Beach in San Diego. Sadly, the note was NOT kind to the star, as it read:

“Jonah Hill Ruined Surfing.”

Related: Jonah Hill Asked Fans To Stop Commenting ‘Good Or Bad’ Things About His Body

Rude. The sign seemingly references photos taken of Jonah back in February, when he rode the waves in a black wetsuit. Jonah had called out the paparazzi for also photographing him shirtless at the time, candidly admitting his “childhood insecurities” worsened due to “years of public mockery about my body.” Now, it sounds like the Don’t Look Up star doesn’t plan on letting anyone stand in the way of his passion just because they have something negative to say. He wrote on Instagram Stories in response to the sticker:

“I will never stop doing things that make me happy no matter how insecure my happiness makes you.”

Meanwhile, his environmentalist partner expressed on her account that she loves her “man” and is “proud of him for getting into surfing for the pure joy it brings.” Sarah then added:

“If you feel the need to rain on someone else’s parade, ask yourself why and consider getting yourself a life.”

Mic drop! Honestly, we applaud Jonah and Sarah for not taking the hater’s crap and letting it affect their passion for surfing!

[Image via Jonah Hill/Instagram]