Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Zayn Malik Denies Striking Her Mother Yolanda

Gigi Hadid has addressed those disconcerting reports about Zayn Malik.

As we covered, the model’s on-off boyfriend denied allegations that he had a physical altercation with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, after TMZ reported that the Real Housewives alum was considering filing a police report over the alleged incident.

Now, Gigi’s rep has issued a statement on her behalf, saying to People:

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for [daughter] Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Thoughts?

Oct 28, 2021 16:58pm PDT

