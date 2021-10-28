Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Zayn Malik Denies Striking Her Mother Yolanda

Gigi Hadid has addressed those disconcerting reports about Zayn Malik.
As we covered, the model’s on-off boyfriend denied allegations that he had a physical altercation with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, after TMZ reported that the Real Housewives alum was considering filing a police report over the alleged incident.
Now, Gigi’s rep has issued a statement on her behalf, saying to People:
“Gigi is solely focused on the best for [daughter] Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”
