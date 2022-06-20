Gigi Hadid Wishes Zayn Malik A Happy Father’s Day With Rare Image Of Daughter -- Is The Yolanda Drama Healed??

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram Sunday to wish the fathers in her life a happy Dad’s Day — and yes, that includes her ex Zayn Malik.

The LA native kicked off her Father’s Day posts with a message for her own father, Mohamed Hadid, writing sweetly:

“Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba, I love you!”

She then continued the lovefest by uploading an adorable photo of ex Zayn and their daughter, Khai, which she captioned:

“& to Khai’s baba!!!”

Awwww!

How cute is that pic! We love seeing Zayn in daddy mode. And so recent from the look of Khai there, playing with markers! Looks like the co-parenting is going really well!

We’re so happy Gigi is still able to share the love for her ex and co-parent Zayn, even after all of the drama that went down last October. After her mom, Yolanda Hadid, accused him of assaulting her in an argument, we thought they were done for good! They did break up, obviously, but the fact they’re back to parenting together so naturally… amazing.

Does this make anyone else wonder what Gigi thinks about that whole mess these days?

The One Direction alum was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment following the dispute, to which he pleaded no contest — but not with battery or anything.

Zayn always denied the physical attack allegation, asserting in a statement to TMZ:

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

And we heard back in March from a source claimed Yolanda admitted she LIED about the altercation in order to have Zayn deported! Whoa.

Surely Gigi must have heard that, too. And probably not just on the internet. If she believes Zayn, it makes a lot more sense why she is not just comfortable with him around their daughter, she’s absolutely loving seeing them together.

So could Gigi’s Father’s Day tribute to Zayn be a subtle hint that she’s back to being #TeamZayn? Or was it just her making good on her commitment to co-parent for the sake of baby Khai?

