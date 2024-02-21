Tom Brady Insiders Say Gisele Started Dating Jiu Jitsu Instructor BEFORE Divorce! Whoa!

Tom Brady‘s friends don’t think Gisele Bündchen is telling the entire truth about her new relationship…

Last week, Page Six reported the Brazilian model and her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente are “deeply in love” after over a year of dating speculation. You may recall that since her October 2022 divorce from the former NFL star, Gisele has been spotted on multiple vacation getaways with Joaquim, but for the longest time she asserted the pair were just friends. She said he was just there to keep training the kids on vacay!

But they’re all done telling that story. A source told the outlet the two have been “seeing each other since [last] summer.” Another source told People on Tuesday:

“They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

So, June 2023, right? Seems reasonable. But is it true? Insiders near Tom do NOT buy that timeline.

On Wednesday, a source close to the 46-year-old dished that he believes the two have been dating since LONG before the date they’re running with in the media… An insider told TMZ:

“They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate.”

WHOA!

If what this source is saying is true… That would mean the mother of two started dating her jiu-jitsu instructor over a year BEFORE she and Tom divorced! YIKES! It doesn’t mean necessarily before they separated… but it could be! It certainly would call into question everything she’s said about why she left!

