Gisele Bündchen Gets Showy Support From BF Joaquim Valente At Her Cookbook Launch! Look!

Gisele Bündchen appears to have taken a big step in her relationship with Joaquim Valente!

The supermodel and her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend have kept their romance on the down-low for the most part since her breakup with ex-husband Tom Brady. We have seen them hang out and go on vacations together, but they have not hard-launched their relationship with a red-carpet moment or Instagram post (yet).

However, they seem to be inching toward officially going public! Gisele finally confirmed to The New York Times over the weekend that she is dating someone (and denied those cheating rumors). But she did not mention Joaquim’s name. And yet now, he and Gisele just made their first public appearance together!

According to Page Six, Joaquim attended the launch of her new cookbook at The Hub in Miami Beach on Wednesday! A guest recorded the athlete rushing into the event before taking a seat in the audience to watch Gisele kill it on stage. During the book launch, the 43-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel did not hesitate to talk about her boyfriend! She even gave him and his siblings, Pedro Valente and Gui Valente, a shoutout for teaching her “food spacing and food combining” to stay healthy. Nice!

Following the Q&A, Joaquim was all smiles as he went to the stage to meet his girlfriend. Sadly for us, there were no PDA moments captured during the outing. See pics of him there (below):

Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, supports her at first public event after model debunks cheating rumors https://t.co/l5YTpGjyaJ pic.twitter.com/rW86tDgch4 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 28, 2024

As we mentioned, this is a big step for their relationship! Does this mean we could see Gisele and Joaquim making more official public appearances soon? Or was this more of a one-time thing?! Hopefully, they step out more moving forward. Fingers crossed for a red carpet appearance next! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

