Tom Brady ROASTS Travis Kelce & The Chiefs' Fandom With Hilarious Taylor Swift Joke!

Tom Brady came for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during his roast!

The former New England Patriots quarterback may be retired from the game, but not from the trash talk! During Netflix’s live The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on Sunday, the man of the night took the stage to dish back some disses after being dragged for three hours straight. Hilariously, he brought the Kansas City Chiefs into the mix, joking:

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls.”

HA!

It’s no secret that the Chiefs welcomed in a HUGE influx of new fans when Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship and she began attending his games. Swifties are a force to be reckoned with, man!! We mean, they DID help break some NFL records!

Tom also addressed the Eras Tour performer directly, adding:

“In honor of Tay Tay, let’s take a look at the Chiefs’ eras: Terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it Off.”

See (below):

Tom Brady takes a shot at Taylor Swift and the Chiefs during his Netflix roast special: “Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest… it helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls.” pic.twitter.com/sl5BmL7yeG — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2024

Brutal!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

