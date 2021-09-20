Gisele Bündchen Defends Anti-Vaxxer Pal Doutzen Kroes After 'Selfish' & 'Irresponsible' Instagram Post

This isn’t exactly what we would call model behavior…

We’re a year and a half into a global pandemic, and there are still people out there who think they know better than doctors about the safety and efficacy of coronavirus vaccines and treatments. And some of those people have HUGE celebrity platforms. (We’re looking at you, Joe Rogan.)

Anti-vaccine rhetoric is extremely dangerous, particularly when parroted on those big platforms. So it brings us no pleasure to report that model Doutzen Kroes has come out against vaccines on her own Instagram page. She first dipped her toes into dubious misinformation back in July 2020; she later took a prolonged social media break, which frankly was probably for the best.

Over the weekend, however, she returned to write (in part):

“I tried to ignore the negative and focus on the positive. But at this point I can no longer turn a blind eye to the injustice that is happening right in front of us. Other people have given me hope and strength with their courage to stand up for our rights. They touched my heart and inspired me to do the same. So although my hands are shaking while writing this, I feel it is time to choose courage over comfort and speak my truth: I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.”

The 36-year-old concluded:

“Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love! Pass on the torch of hope and love and speak your truth. “

There were plenty of people who supported the Netherland native’s contrarian point of view, but many others deemed her message “arrogant,” “insensitive,” and “dangerous.” Comments included:

“Use your platform for something good, not this! Unfollow ” “Lol painfully stupid” “BTW YOU F**KING SUCK. “

Some even left longer arguments, like:

“This post is deeply irresponsible and shows your flimsy grasp on both science and reality. Since when do your rights to refuse the vaccine trump my rights to live in a society where everyone is making sacrifices in order to move past this awful pandemic. This is selfishness masquerading as wokeness. Don’t worry though – all the rest of us cowardly vaccinated folks will be here to take care of you if you get sick.”

100% correct. No one argues they shouldn’t be forced to obey speed limits and stay within the lines on the road, or to prove they know how to do those things with a driver’s license. It’s simple — it’s all just about keeping everyone safe, and anyone who tells you different is selling something. (Probably a political candidate or two.)

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel had one major defender from critics though — fellow model Gisele Bündchen. Yes, Tom Brady’s wife also joined the comments section discussion, writing:

“I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person. I can’t believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings. It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many peoples hearts. Hate is not the answer. The only way we can create a better world is trough [sic] compassion and acceptance.”

Yeah, y’all! Where’s the empathy and acceptance for her lack of empathy and acceptance??

The 41-year-old added:

“I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world. We need it more than ever. “

Well, what about the love in our hearts for the millions of people around the world who have died from this disease? We would argue that refusing the vaccine, which helps prevent the spread of the virus AND mutation of new strains, demonstrates much more tangible lack of empathy than trash talk on Instagram (rude though it may be).

We have to wonder, could Gisele’s defense mean she, too, is anti-vax? Her husband was vaccinated with his football teammates, but no word on her own status. (BTW, Yolanda Hadid also commented a heart on Doutzen’s post, so we can’t help side-eye her a bit, too.)

In any case, just a reminder: vaccines are safe, healthy, and free. If you’re still holding out to “do your own research,” at least get your data from the years of work put in by medical professionals and not models expressing their feelings.

