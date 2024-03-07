Gisele Bündchen REFUSES To Talk About 'Private' Joaquim Valente Romance In New Interview -- Here's Why!

Gisele Bündchen isn’t ready to go public regarding her romance with Joaquim Valente — even though it’s hardly a secret!

In her new Hulu special IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain out on Thursday, the model sat down with Robin Roberts to talk all things about this new chapter of her life after her divorce from Tom Brady, which had her super emotional. But when it came to discussing her new lover, she drew a hard line!

When pressed about dating rumors with her jiu-jitsu instructor, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel refused to comment! That’s because she “intends to keep her personal life private to protect her family,” the journalist revealed on her behalf. Oof. All this breakup drama with the NFL star probably taught her a big lesson!

While the 43-year-old wouldn’t get into her seemingly steamy new love life, the mother of son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, explained that she’s 100% open to the possibility of love someday! She said with a cheeky smile:

“Right now, really my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for my family, but then yes, why not? Life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball about what’s going to happen tomorrow, but yes.”

As Perezcious readers know, Gisele and Joaquim have been linked since they began to spend TONS of time together after her October 2022 divorce. In the past, she insisted he was nothing more than a teacher for both her and the kids, which supposedly explained why he would often travel with them. That all changed last month, though!

A Page Six source insisted they are “deeply in love” after they were spotted kissing during a Valentine’s Day date. An insider then told People that they began dating in June 2023, eight months after the legal split was finalized! However, sources close to the football star have hit back at the timeline, arguing via Daily Mail:

“If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it.”

Oof. If there’s some controversy about the timeline of this romance, it makes sense why she’s opting to stay quiet! She doesn’t want to give anyone a reason to speculate more than they already are! But we wonder what it’ll take or how long she’ll last before being honest about her feelings for the trainer?!? Time will tell!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share them (below)!

[Image via Valente BrothersTV/YouTube & Hulu]