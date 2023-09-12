Gisele Bündchen Is Getting RIPPED!

Look out, Tom Brady!

Gisele Bündchen is showing off her new strong physique! On Friday, the 43-year-old was spotted leaving a gym in Miami — and WHOA, she’s got some serious arms! As she grabbed her keys from her crossbody purse, the supermodel’s arms flexed, fully on display from her white tank top. We’re talking biceps, triceps, delts, she is looking RIPPED! She also gave onlookers a peek at her long legs and muscular thighs while wearing a super tight pair of black biker shorts.

Ch-ch-check out the impressive pictures (below):

WOW!

Looks like all that working out we’ve seen her doing with her rumored beau, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, has been paying off!

After multiple getaways to Costa Rica with the Florida-based instructor following her 2022 split with her former football playing hubby, rumors started to swirl about a romantic side to their relationship. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has continued to deny any claims she’s dating him, with sources even speaking out last year saying they’re nothing but good friends. But one thing’s for sure, they’re definitely getting sweaty together!

What do U think about Gisele’s impressive new gains, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

