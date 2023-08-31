Tom Brady Super Into 'Fostering Deep Connections' Amid Irina Shayk Romance!

Got A Tip?

Tom Brady Highlights Importance Of ‘Fostering Deep Connections’ Amid Irina Shayk Romance!

Tom Brady is in his self-help era!

The ex-NFL player gushed about the importance of “healing” and “fostering deep connections” in a new Instagram post — and we can’t help but think this is what’s helping his romance with Irina Shayk flourish!

On Wednesday, the quarterback snapped a pic from meditation expert Diego Perez‘s book for his IG story. Specifically, he shared a page featuring “9 things that hold great power,” such as “kindness,” “vulnerability,” “being honest with others,” and so much more.

Ch-ch-check out the list (below)!

Tom Brady Into 'Fostering Deep Connections'
Tom is sharing his wisdom… / (c) Tom Brady/Instagram

As you can see (above), he thanked the author, writing, “love this thank you for sharing @yung_pueblo.”

Of course, Tom’s sharing these tips on self-improvement after his dramatic breakup with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Since the divorce, he’s moved on with the model after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding over the summer — and they’ve hit it off, to say the least! So far, their relationship seems to consist mostly of romantic getaways!

So, naturally, we were a little concerned for the athlete when Irina went on a vacation with her ex and baby daddy Bradley Cooper, and especially after photos of the actor getting touchy-feely surfaced!

But Tom’s been handling it like a pro… maybe thanks to books like the one above that he’s been reading?! It’s really making him zen, y’all! LOLz!

Let us know what you think (below)!

[Image via Irina Shayk/Instagram & eMerge Americas/YouTube]

Aug 31, 2023 09:27am PDT

