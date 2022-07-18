Disgraced Glee Star Blake Jenner Arrested For DUI

To be honest, we haven’t really thought about Blake Jenner since he was outed as a domestic abuser. But disappearing into anonymity would have been better for the actor than this…

The Glee alum was pulled over at around midnight last Saturday after allegedly failing to come to a stop at a red light in Burbank, California. According to TMZ, a field sobriety test was conducted after the 29-year-old exhibited “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.” It was discovered that he was driving above the legal blood alcohol content amount. Blake was then arrested and booked for a misdemeanor DUI but was released later that same morning at about 6:15 a.m. His bond had been set at $5,000.

We just have to call it like it is… That was a dumb decision he made that put not only his own safety at risk, but the safety of all the other drivers on the road. Like, come on! He failed to even stop at a red light! What if it wasn’t so late at night or the intersection was busy? Things could have been a lot worse.

The Edge of Seventeen alum is no stranger to scandal as he was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Melissa Benoist, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017. The 33-year-old Supergirl star explained in a near 15-minute Instagram video back in late 2019:

“I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether.”

See the full post (below):

While she never specifically name-dropped her ex-husband, she did reveal that the abuse came from a younger partner, and we know that Blake is four years Melissa’s junior. It didn’t take fans long at all to figure it all out.

The official confirmation of Blake as Melissa’s abuser came almost one full year after her video confessional — as the What/If star’s own admission! He began his six-part apology message:

“Over the past eleven months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019. Throughout that time, I reflected on a period in my life that I had previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear, but I know this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself.”

We wonder if he ever did directly reach out to her, of if he just left the admission for her to see on social media… He continued:

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically.”

Blake took full responsibility — but apparently didn’t become a fully responsible person looking out for the safety of others. At least not if this arrest is any indication.

See the full post (below):

After his admission, fans were quick to jump on team Melissa:

“Blake Jenner waited over a year to make a statement only to victim blame Melissa Benoist and make himself look like the real victim? And only a few weeks after she welcomed her newborn? His manipulative and victim blaming ‘apology’ means nothing.” “#IStandWithMelissa because domestic violence survivors deserve better than having their brave voices be drowned by the abusers’ cheap sympathy gain stunt.”

Blake has not been able to land much work acting-wise since the abuse revelations, with the only credit since 2019 is an undated film with Bruce Willis titled Paradise City. He will likely have to continue to atone for his actions for a while until he cleans up his act, and it doesn’t seem like he’s too concerned with doing so just yet.

Blake is due to appear in court for his DUI arrest at an unspecified date.

