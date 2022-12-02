T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig Was 'Blindsided' By Amy Robach Affair -- Because They Were Still Trying To Reconcile?!

Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue may be finalizing their divorce, but it turns out T.J. Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig didn’t get the heads-up about her husband’s new romance! Big yikes!

We all know about the scandal by now. The Good Morning America co-anchors were seemingly caught having a rumored months-long affair despite still being married. Reports are a bit iffy on the timeline of things, but it’s clear each couple called off their marriages in August. Whether or not Amy and T.J. waited to hook up until after the fact remains to be seen!

Some sources claim they didn’t go public with their romance until after their splits, while others claim they haven’t been hiding their romance. A perfect example? When they were spotted “canoodling” at a bar near ABC News headquarters in May, per a previous Page Six eyewitness.

The last we heard from one of the outlet’s confidants, the GMA3 stars were planning to announce their new fling in just a few weeks when Amy and Andrew’s divorce was finalized. It’s expected to wrap up in about two weeks. But what about T.J. and Marilee?? Wouldn’t they have to have finalized their divorce, too??

Well, here’s where things get even messier — as if the scandal wasn’t crazy enough already!! In a new Page Six report out on Friday, a staffer told the publication the lawyer was totally “blindsided” by her hubby’s buzzworthy fling! Uh oh!! While it is true the husband and wife have been separated for six months now, according to the insider, they were trying to “work things out” when news of the TV personality’s affair broke on Wednesday. The source revealed:

“She’s devastated. She had no idea. They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”

Yeesh. What a bummer!

The insider also noted that while Marilee, who welcomed her daughter Sabine with T.J. in 2013, hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring recently, the estranged couple was attempting to make amends. It’s unclear what their attempts at reconciling have been – and why they needed to reconcile in the first place, but we do know T.J. has given her “plenty of reasons” to leave! The source noted they celebrated T.J.’s birthday on August 19 together, adding:

“They were just together for T.J.’s birthday.”

That’s not saying much considering he also celebrated the big day with his alleged mistress… Besides, we wouldn’t say four months ago “just” happened.

It’s gotta be tough for Marilee to look back on their chummy time together on screen and realize Amy and T.J. were feeling something more than just friendship all along! And the fact she didn’t even get a clean break from her ex and then had to learn about his affair in the media is brutal!

Things on Amy’s end seem a little less complicated, though that isn’t saying much. Another ource dished on the broadcaster and actor’s divorce, sharing:

“He moved out earlier this summer. They’ve constantly had problems over the years, and they finally broke up.”

But no matter how sticky this situation gets, Amy and T.J. aren’t going to shy away from their budding love story. As we reported, a previous Page Six confidant revealed:

“They’re not ashamed. They’re two consenting adults who ended up loving each other.”

The stars aren’t expected to face any repercussions for their romance at work either, and there’s a reason for that! After Amy and T.J. were back on-screen together for Thursday’s episode of GMA3, an ABC staffer spilled the tea, saying:

“All they care about is the ratings. This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.”

We bet the ratings would skyrocket even higher if they actually discussed the scandal. Just saying! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

