Yes, The Golden Bachelor Already Filed! All The Divorce Deets HERE!

We’ve been wrapping our heads around the fact that it’s all over for Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner and his now-estranged wife Theresa Nist, and now, he’s got the legal docs to prove it.

As we previously reported, the Bachelor spin-off series leading man and his bride popped up on GMA on Friday morning and revealed that they have decided to get a divorce. The 72-year-old man from Indiana and the 70-year-old woman from New Jersey just couldn’t make things work. Most importantly, they couldn’t compromise on a place to live with each others’ respective family and life commitments in the way. So, after just three months of marriage, it all blew up. And now it’s sadly official!

Per Page Six on Friday afternoon, Turner has already filed for divorce. The man doesn’t hesitate, that’s for sure! That outlet reported that he filed court docs in the Hoosier State requesting to end his marriage to the NJ-based Nist. Specifically, Gerry cited an “irretrievable breakdown” as the cause for the split. He officially listed Friday as their day of separation — the day of the filing and the same day that the GMA divorce reveal came out. Like we said, he jumped right on it and moved REALLY quickly.

He and Nist were both adamant in their GMA chat that they still love each other, and they want the best for each other. It just won’t be by each others’ sides. Between that mutual respect and the fact that they had a prenuptial agreement, we would hope that this divorce would be pretty simple. Right?!

BTW… the restaurateur proposed on screen to the financial services professional with a 3.15-carat ring centered around an amazing princess cut stone. That thing was NOT cheap. But in Friday morning’s GMA chat, Nist indicated that she thought it was the proper move to return rings in situations like this. With moves like that, it sounds like things are going to be smooth for their split — at least based on early indications.

Of course, time will tell. We can only hope this breakup is relatively easy for the duo. This kind of thing coming around so abruptly — and so soon after the marriage just 90-ish days ago — certainly isn’t ideal. All we can do at this point is send love and light to both of ’em. And we sincerely hope that Al Roker can find it within himself to do the same! LOLz! Thoughts, y’all? Share ’em in the comments (below)…

