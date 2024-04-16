The Golden Bachelor & His Wife Argued About THIS Weeks Before Announcing Split!

The Golden Bachelor and his now-estranged wife hit a major roadblock in their relationship in the weeks before they officially split up — and no, we’re not talking about them living in different states! Or, you know, the whole thing being a scam, as some have theorized.

As we’ve been covering, Gerry Turner and his wife of three months Theresa Nist have officially parted ways. The duo got married on television back in January as part of the culmination of the first season of the Golden Bachelor — but didn’t even make it to the 100-day mark before calling it quits. Oof!

At first, the fact Gerry lived in Indiana and Theresa lived in New Jersey — and neither one of them appeared to be too keen on walking away from their hometowns — seemed to be the issue that caused their divorce. But now, a weeks-old podcast has resurfaced, and it suggests there was one other MAJOR factor at play: Theresa’s career!

Even though she’s 70 years old, Theresa has a job she really loves — she’s a senior compliance officer for a finance firm. And she wasn’t ready to give up her place in the finance sector even after winning Gerry’s heart on the Bachelor spin-off! Early last month, she and the 72-year-old appeared together on an episode of the Dear Shandy podcast. During the convo — remember, this is weeks before anybody had any idea that anything was amiss between the pair — Theresa admitted her desire to continue working was a “hurdle” the two were trying to navigate:

“I still work, so that’s the hurdle.”

So why marry someone who lives a few states away? Well, she didn’t expect to make it that far in the Golden Bachelor process at all! She recalled how she told her boss she’d only be gone for about two weeks to film the series:

“I honestly thought, ‘Oh, let me just get through the first night, and I stayed and I stayed and I stayed, and my employer was so good to me. And before I left, I kind of said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going to leave you.'”

Well… she didn’t leave ’em then, and she’s not leaving ’em now! Theresa also explained the not-living-together situation which everybody knew about:

“Until we decide on a place to really live, then I can really make a big decision to say, ‘OK, we’re going to live in this place or that place.’ And originally, it was South Carolina. We’re still not sure if that’s what it is.”

But the career thing was a major hang-up! Gerry piped up about it on the podcast, too. He said he’d “go through phases” about Theresa’s decision to keep working into her 70s. Sometimes he supported it, and sometimes he wasn’t crazy about it. He said:

“I guess the difficult part is I went on to the show to find my partner, and I’ve been retired for a long time. I wanted fun [and] adventure. I wanted to go do things. So that is the crux of it, right now, is when does that start? I think the living arrangement is really secondary to the freedom of being able to go and enjoy life and do [things].”

And he continued:

“That hurdle is still there, and right now, we’re dealing with it. It’s just something we’re gonna have to find a way around.”

Well, they sure didn’t find a way around it — or anything else! Instead they got divorced in less than a single quarter, to put it in the lingo of Theresa’s beloved financial sector! You can re-visit the month-old podcast in which they made these comments (below):

What do U think about this resurfaced podcast reveal, Perezcious readers?? Do U blame Theresa for wanting to keep working into her 70s?! Is Gerry at fault for not going above and beyond to move to NJ so she could continue working?? Or was none of it real to begin with??

Sound OFF with your reactions down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Bachelor Nation/YouTube]