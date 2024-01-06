Emma Stone Recalls ‘Garbage’ Advice Sexist Studio Exec Gave Her About Being A Woman In Hollywood!

Emma Stone is not here for the sexism in Hollywood!

On Thursday, the 35-year-old actress was honored with the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards’ Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in Poor Things. During her acceptance speech, she recalled the advice she received from a studio executive early in her career — and it was complete “garbage,” as she puts it. Essentially, the exec said women only had a short amount of time to have successful acting careers in comparison to men. Emma told the audience:

“When I first moved to L.A., I went to one of those general meetings that they sometimes send you to, and an executive told me that for male actors, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. And in his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon. And that was 20 years ago.”

What the f**k?! However, Emma is happy to say that not only did she prove this sexist guy wrong, but so many other women in the business have done so as well:

“And I realize that advice is total garbage because the majority of the women that I look up to in this industry, many of whom are in this room, have proven that as time goes on, life and work only get more interesting and more fulfilling.”

Emma!!

