We don’t like Damon Albarn talking smack about our beloved Taylor Swift, but we can still enjoy his music.

He’s back with Gorillaz AND a new sound!

There is nothing electro about Skinny Ape.

This is on alternative meets downtempo dance.

Something sad yet very uplifting. And the last minute is – quite a surprise!

Check it out above!

