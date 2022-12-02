Man Charged With Takeoff's Murder Following Fatal Shooting -- Details!

One step closer to justice for Takeoff…

On Friday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announced in a news conference that one man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the Migos rapper’s death.

The 33-year-old man was identified as Patrick Xavier Clark (inset). He was arrested on the east side of Houston, Texas, on Thursday evening. Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow revealed police used physical evidence, shooting reconstruction, and ballistic evidence to determine the suspect was the “lethal shooter in the case.” Cameron Joshua, 22, was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon and arrested on November 22.

Related: Cardi B Struggling To Make Offset ‘Happy’ Again After Shooting

As we’ve been reporting, the musician was killed in the early morning hours of November 1 while he was attending a private event at a billiards and bowling hall in Houston. At some point, an argument broke out during the party, involving Takeoff’s uncle and Migos member Quavo. The argument then led to a physical altercation which quickly escalated to a shooting, all of which was captured in two heartbreaking videos obtained by TMZ, which you can see HERE if you wish.

According to the cops, Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was not involved in the argument and he was not armed. Unfortunately, he just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and was killed despite being an innocent bystander to the fight. Sgt. Burrow explained:

“The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting.”

Related: Orange Is The New Black Actor Brad William Henke Dead At 56

He added:

“I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.”

Per a coroner’s report, the 28-year-old was shot in the head and torso and pronounced dead at the scene. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The performer’s family and friends gathered to mourn his loss in a lavish memorial service last month.

Meanwhile, investigators are still desperate for information from partygoers. In the press conference, per TMZ, they revealed nearly 30 people were present at the scene during the shooting, but all of them left without giving a statement to the police. While officials have managed to get in contact with some of them after the fact, anyone who attended the event and who has yet to speak up is being encouraged to reach out to authorities. You can hear more on the developing case (below).

We are sending lots of love to Takeoff’s family, friends, and fans in this devastating time. While an arrest cannot bring back the beloved star, hopefully those in his inner circle will find peace knowing the alleged criminal will pay the price for the senseless crime. R.I.P…

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Houston Police Department]