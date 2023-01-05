Quavo Mourns In Emotional New Song As Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Is Released On $1 Million Bail

As Quavo reflects on Takeoff’s tragic death in a new song, the late rapper’s alleged killer has officially been released from jail on a $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man who allegedly shot and killed the Grammy-nominated artist back on November 1, was released from the Harris County jail Wednesday night after posting bail, according to court records. The 33-year-old apparently surrendered his passport to the judge, and agreed to wear a GPS monitor for the duration of his house arrest, according to TMZ. Additionally, his release was conditional on the terms that he could not possess any deadly weapons, and could not contact anyone related to the ongoing case — including Takeoff’s family, music executive J Prince, and his relatives. Clark is currently slated to appear in court March 9.

This all comes after the alleged shooter’s attorneys, Carl Moore and Letitia Quinones, argued that his initial bond amount of $2 million was excessively high, and therefore, unconstitutional. Texas law frames the use of bond not as a means to hold defendants, but to ensure their return to court.

We reported early last month that Clark had been arrested after Houston Police used physical evidence, shooting reconstruction, and ballistic evidence to determine he was the “lethal shooter in the case.” 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon and arrested on November 22.

Clark’s release on bond happened just as Takeoff’s Migos bandmate and uncle, Quavo, released a new track in remembrance of the 28-year-old. In the Wednesday release, titled Without You, Quavo raps:

“Tears rolling down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you / I don’t know if I’m the same without you”

The lyrics emotionally continue:

“I wish I had a time machine / Just so you can take a ride with me / Wrap my arms around and hold you tight, Phew, so you could never say goodbye to me / Out in the galaxy, up in the stars / Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars / See you in heaven, see you heaven / When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog”

Listen to the full song — along with an emotional video (below):

Such a beautiful tribute. Our hearts continue to be with Quavo, and Takeoff’s family during this surreal time.

What are your thoughts on Clark’s release? Should his bail have remained at $2 million? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Houston Police Department, Quavo/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]