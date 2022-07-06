Granger Smith's Wife Amber Still Getting 'Cruel' DMs Blaming Her For Son River's Death!

Granger and Amber Smith are still trying to heal from the death of their son River — but that’s easier said than done thanks to certain trolls on Instagram.

On Monday, the 40-year-old actress told her followers she’s still getting “cruel” messages from online haters three years after her son died from a tragic drowning accident.

One commenter straight-up asked the Dallas alum how her late 3-year-old drowned in June 2019, writing:

“Why was he not being properly protected and supervised? Not my business, not trying to be cruel.”

What in the eff is this jerk implying? The social user went on to reference Amber and Granger’s 10-month-old son, Maverick, writing:

“To have a beautiful baby drown and then just have another kid like, oops sorry about that one we’ll just have another and replace him. How do you guys deal with this knowing his death was one hundred percent preventable? And then just move on? … I would never be able to forgive myself.”

Um… does this person know what the meaning of “cruel” is?! Beware anyone saying they’re “not trying” to be mean/controversial/sexist/etc.

Amber sure saw the hypocrisy in the troll’s words, sarcastically telling her followers:

“Not her business and she’s not judging or trying to be cruel though. The Lord is my strength when we still, three years later, receive these messages.”

The Texas native went on to post throwback photos with River, along with another hateful message. The comment read:

“Why would you be such irresponsible parents?! This is your fault, you KILLED your win [sic] kid. Truly disgusting.”

Again, the irony was apparently lost on this commenter who thought their truly disgusting words were okay to say to a stranger.

Amber later said she’s trying to take the high road, telling fans she “can’t fault these people.” She added:

“It’s taken me three years not to let these comments hurt me, but I forgive them. I am rooted in Jesus.”

For those who don’t remember, Granger didn’t into too much detail about the specifics of River’s death when the country crooner first shared the devastating news with fans. He said at the time:

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

The couple later told Today that the pool was enclosed by a gate — but River somehow snuck into the water without them being aware. Granger remembered:

“I was 20 feet away. I was playing gymnastics with my daughter. He was outside of the locked gate with our other son. There wasn’t music playing; there wasn’t any kind of distractions. It was just a quiet, 7 p.m. summer evening. It was so silent. There wasn’t a splash; there wasn’t any kind of call for help. I just saw him. I turned around, and I saw him.”

Unfortunately, tragedies can happen to anyone at any time — which is why it’s all the more important for us to be kind to one another.

