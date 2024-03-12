Groom Killed In Freak Accident At His Own Engagement Party

What should have been one of the most joyous days of their lives turned into a shocking horror story for a newly engaged couple.

On Sunday, Liam Trimmer and his fiancée held a party at their Western Australia home to celebrate the news of their engagement with friends and family. But in a freak accident, the 29-year-old groom-to-be tragically and gruesomely died.

According to The Telegraph, Liam, who served as a police officer for the Western Australia Police, somehow slipped at some point in the festivities and fell. Unfortunately, he fell in exactly the wrong place — he cut the carotid artery in his neck, leading to a massive flood of bleeding and his eventual death.

Holy s**t… So awful. It’s not exactly clear how Liam slipped, but per The Telegraph, an investigation has been launched. Presumably there must have been eyewitnesses given the party setting. Of course, even if you didn’t see the gruesome incident, just being at the party… how completely traumatizing it must have been for everybody in attendance.

In the wake of his death, Col Blanch, the commissioner of Western Australia Police described Liam as a “poster boy” for the force, telling the outlet:

“I know everyone that was involved are really, really hurting. I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare.”

He called the late officer “a very, very confident, capable young man with his whole life ahead of him. That’s how sad this is. It’s such a tragedy.” Seriously… A complete tragedy.

The Western Australia Police have since written a message in honor of Liam on Facebook:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the blue family. A dedicated Police Officer sadly passed away in an off-duty accident over the weekend. The WA Police Union sends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer during this difficult period.”

How devastating. Our hearts are with all of the young man’s friends and family. Rest in peace.

[Images via Liam Trimmer/Facebook]