Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Gets Vasectomy Ahead Of Welcoming Baby No. 4!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are not having any more kids once baby No. 4 arrives. And that’s according to her husband’s latest Instagram Stories posts!

On Monday, the 36-year-old musician took to social media to reveal that he was getting a vasectomy. And he made sure to give everyone a peek into this journey throughout the day! It started with a selfie in the car to say, “It’s vasectomy day!!!” At the hospital, Matthew posted a mirror selfie after getting dressed and prepped for surgery, revealing he “just took a Valium” and was “feeling hyped.” He seems excited! LOLz! Check it out (below):

Of course, Matthew continued to share updates post-surgery! Later, he wrote that the procedure was a breeze over a closeup picture of himself with a Christmas filter:

“It’s honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the set dentist for sure.”

That’s good to hear! The record producer even said that “10/10 would recommend” in a snapshot of him giving a thumbs up to the mirror… while wearing nothing but black underwear with some bandages underneath and a pair of socks! See the post-op pictures (below):

Nice!

Hilary was obviously by his side following the surgery. In another pic, Matthew shared that his wife — or “hot nurse,” as he called her — drove him home. While watching the latest season of Love Is Blind later that night, the singer shared with his followers that he was “very high” and had “never taken a drug in my life,” adding that “this is cool.” Clearly, Matthew was feeling no pain! See the rest of his vasectomy journey (below):

As you know, the couple already share two daughters, Mae and Banks. Hilary also has a son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. And as we mentioned, she and Matthew have another child on the way. So, now they seem to be done expanding their family!!

Reactions? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Matthew Koma/Hilary Duff/Instagram]