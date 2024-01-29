How Justin Timberlake Feels After Britney Spears Fans Sabotaged His Comeback!

Justin Timberlake ain’t letting Britney Spears fans rain on his parade — or at least he’s trying not to…

Last week, the 42-year-old suffered a bit of a stumble right out of the gate with his new single after a legion of Britney fans overshadowed its release. In case you missed it, when the song, titled Selfish, dropped on iTunes, fans of the Toxic singer made it their mission to stream, steam, STREAM… Another song by the same name!

The tune in question is Britney’s 2011 b-side Selfish, which fans got up to #1 on iTunes charts across multiple countries, including the US — OVER Justin’s new release. It’s clear Britney lovers still aren’t over all the reveals about their relationship from her memoir The Woman in Me — but Justin is trying to stay focused.

Related: Justin Performs His New Single On SNL! WATCH!

On Sunday, an insider told Page Six he’s not letting the backlash affect how excited he is to be back in the game:

“He’s very happy to be performing again and working on new music. He’s all about having a good time right now.”

A second source added:

“He’s feeling reinvigorated and is doing what he loves, making the music he loves to create. He’s never felt better.”

We’re sure he’s fine, but “never felt better”?? Come on, having his brand new single topped by a 13-year-old song of his ex’s HAD to sting at least a little! He probably wasn’t accounting for THAT in his plan to block the “narrative of the Britney scandal” with his new music!

Still, the second source insisted:

“He’s healthy, rehearsing and getting in shape. He’s excited and in a celebratory mood.”

Justin is set to release his first studio album in six years, Everything I Thought It Was, this year, and follow up with the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Surprisingly, Britney sounds excited for his new music… The question is, will fans have a change of heart??

Let us know what YOU think in the comments down below!

[Images via Apple Music/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]