Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Has Had 'Hardest Time' Dealing With Pandemic

Parenting during quarantine has been a challenge for all of us — especially Gwyneth Paltrow who’s been watching her son struggle during this time of isolation.

This week, the 48-year-old spoke with Jimmy Kimmel in a virtual interview where she discussed her son, Moses Martin, who she shares with ex and Coldplay leading singer, Chris Martin. In a very caring and parental tone, the Goop creator explained that what’s hurt her son the most is how young he was when this pandemic started.

She told Jimmy:

“My son would have started high school in September. I think it’s hard socially. … I think it’s very hard to be 14 and … it’s tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed.”

Ugh, we can only imagine. This whole quarantine situation has affected people of all ages, including adults, but it must be horrible for kids who’re Moses’ age. Especially a young person who was just about to start high school.

The Shakespeare In Love star shed light on a silver lining, however, when she mentioned her son’s love for skateboarding. Fortunately for Moses, his normal routine includes copious amounts of solo time. Paltrow added:

“He can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that. I’ve been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they’ve been.”

Spoken like a true mom! Well, it sounds like even though Moses might be struggling, he’s got a couple of very supportive parents to help him get through it.

Watch the full interview (below)!

Despite splitting from Martin in 2015 and remarrying Glee cocreator Brad Falchuk in September of 2018, Paltrow strives to coparent in the best way possible. She moved Brad into her home and life very slowly, to make the transition easier for her kids, and she’s aimed to keep this whole coparenting thing incredible positive. Speaking to Drew Barrymore back in September of 2020, the Golden Globe winner said this of the divorce:

“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from. But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster.”

With a healthy attitude like that, Moses is obviously in the right hands. We’re hoping that quarantine will soon be over for all of us, and our thoughts are with Gwyn and her entire family!

