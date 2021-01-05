Jana Kramer's Parenting Nightmare: 4-Year-Old 'Got Into A White SUV' At Park

Well, this is certainly a nightmare for any parent to read!

Jana Kramer is a good mommy, but even responsible parents can lose sight of their children for just a moment — long enough for the unthinkable to happen.

Related: Five Relatives — Including 3 Young Girls — Found Dead On Christmas Day

Thankfully what happened with the One Tree Hill star’s 4-year-old daughter Jolie on Monday was just a reminder of the dangers out there and not the real thing!

Jana took to her Instagram to share the warning with other parents, starting with the most idyllic family vacation day:

“Had the absolute scariest thing happen today at the park. We took the kids cause it was a nice day and we needed to get out and took them to a park we know and love. We were going down the slides, swinging and having a great time. Jolie met a sweet little girl and they started running around.”

How sweet!

But here’s where it starts to get a little tense…

“I watch my kids like hawks but Jolie was running around in the play house so it was hard at times to see her. Needless to say I always had a watch on her. And then I went down the slide with Jace again and I saw Jolie running around again with her sweet friend. Mike was also patrolling too but we both went down the slide with Jace because Jolie was running around.”

And that’s all the time it took to lose sight — and for her daughter to make the scariest choice.

“But then the next minute a lady walked up to me and said ‘your daughter just got into a white suv’. My heart went straight to my gut and I said WHAT?!!!”

Eesh! Can you imagine?? What a sentence to hear as a parent! Your heart must just drop into your stomach!

“I immediately ran as fast as I could to the parking lot where I then saw Jolie and the little girl coming around the back of the car to which the little girls mom was in car. I clung to Jolie so quick and caught my breath and tried to turn off all the ‘what if’s’ going through my brain…”

We don’t even want to think about those hypotheticals…

“It was an eye opening experience especially for someone like me who is super present. Literally in a blink of a second… that’s how fast a kid could be taken. Thank God that’s not what happened here and the little girl Jolie was with just wanted to see her mom but it’s a reminder for all of us to stay present, be aware because they might not end up like today and be watchful like the amazing mom that came up to me…”

This was more than just a lesson for the future. The experience also told Jana she needed to have the dreaded stranger danger discussion with her daughter. She concluded:

“I also want to add I never had the talk with Jolie. I think I expected her to know she can’t leave without mommy or daddy and plus I was always watching. I’m grateful we had the talk today.”

Phew! So glad Jana got a terrifying warning instead of a full-blown tragedy. We’re sure she’s only going to be a better parent from here on in.

We want to hear from all the Perezcious moms out there! Have YOU ever experienced a scare like this? How old were YOUR kids when you had the talk?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram.]