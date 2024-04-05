Gypsy Rose Blanchard DRAGGED For Abandoning New Puppy Like 'Trash' Amid Split From Husband!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting SLAMMED for leaving behind her puppy!

Right before splitting from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, the couple adopted a puppy, Pixie, together. But now that they’re no longer an item (as of last week publicly), Gypsy Rose has shamelessly left behind the pooch as she embarks on a new chapter of her post-prison life. And fans AREN’T happy about it!

During a TikTok Live on Wednesday with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, the 32-year-old revealed:

“She is with Ryan. I gave her to Ryan. I didn’t want to uproot her from everything that she knows, so … she loved Ryan more, so I let him keep the puppy.”

So, she must really be done with Ryan then! She gave him the dog and got the hell outta there. No looking back!

See her break the news (below):

Fans were shocked to learn that Gypsy left the puppy behind without a second thought, and they argued about it in the comments on social media:

“She left her puppy like yesterday’s trash.” “She gave the dog to Ryan … wow” “Ryan and the dog were just for appearances.” “It’s probably better off without her anyway” “Awww she’s so sweet, she left the responsibility to him”

Yeesh!

As true crime fans saw, the couple adopted the Malchi puppy in January. At the time, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard star explained:

“Right now I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have, to take care of and just have as an addition to the family. We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was like the next best thing.”

But now that the family has crumbled, she left Pixie in the dust! Oof!

For his part, it does seem like Ryan loves the doggo. He’s shared several photos of the pet on his Instagram since her arrival, with the latest update about a week before the breakup news dropped (above). So, that’s good. We hope that Pixie has a great life with him!! But as much as he might love the fur baby, it must be a painful reminder of what could’ve been with his now-estranged ex!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think it’s bad that Gypsy ditched the dog so easily and quickly, and almost without a second thought? Sound OFF (below)!

