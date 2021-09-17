Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumors That Justin ‘Mistreats’ Her Amid ‘Miserable’ Marriage

Hailey Bieber doesn’t want people to believe everything they see or hear about her marriage!

In an interview on 4D With Demi Lovato on Friday, the 24-year-old model set the record straight about some of the rumors surrounding her relationship with Justin Bieber, saying the chatter about how he’s disrespectful towards her is 100 percent untrue. In fact, she shared it is the complete opposite:

“You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.’ It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite.”

A lot of the speculation about how the 27-year-old pop star “mistreats” Hailey stemmed from a viral video of Justin allegedly yelling at her in public in Las Vegas two months ago. At the time, she called the rumors that he screamed at her “beyond false.” And speaking with Demi Lovato, Hailey really wants everyone to know that nothing is going on behind the scenes other than a ton of love and respect for one another:

“I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I’m just like, ‘Huh?’ And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing. … If the lie is, ‘They’re miserable in their relationship.’ Well, the truth is that we’ve literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together.”

The former ballet dancer then described how Justin always makes her feel comfortable no matter what, even on her “low days,” explaining:

“I think Justin does a very good job of reminding me because I have my low days where I’m like, ‘This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can’t take it today.’ Again, he’ll come in and be like, ‘Well, the truth is this, the truth is that you’re good and you’re secure and you’re loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you.’”

As for how their dynamic works, Mrs. Bieber noted that she is “really practical” and the “problem solver” in the relationship, while the Peaches artist is “the more emotional one who’s very sensitive.” She added:

“To be honest, he’s my best friend, so sometimes you don’t even have to say anything. Sometimes you can just be there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she touched on how a lot of people claim she wouldn’t even be “known” if it wasn’t for being the wife of Justin — something she completely disagrees with:

“When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s blah, blah blah’s wife.’ It doesn’t bother me. It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, ‘People wouldn’t know who you were if you weren’t his wife.’ Because I disagree, I’m sorry, but I disagree.”

She even admitted that her independence “was actually one of the biggest things that scared me about getting married” and that “there were times where I felt like I lost that within our relationship, especially when it was new and in the beginning.” Fortunately, she moved past those feelings by talking with others and focusing on herself during the couple’s two-year break up:

“When we split up and we didn’t talk for a very long time, I feel like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was and I still work to establish that. At the end of the day, it doesn’t bother me when somebody’s like, ‘Oh, you’re Justin’s wife.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m Justin’s wife!’ Because where is the lie?”

Own it, girl! You can ch-ch-check out the entire podcast episode (below):

Thoughts on what Hailey had to say about her marriage with Justin? Let us know in the comments (below).

