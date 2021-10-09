Justin Bieber Wants To ‘Squish Out A Nugget’ With Hailey This Year!

Is there possibly going to be a Justin and Hailey Bieber baby this year?!

In his new documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, which dropped on Amazon Prime Friday, he opened up about how one of his goals for 2021 was starting a family with the 24-year-old model in footage recorded before his 2020 New Year’s Eve concert. Justin said:

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully, we squish out a nugget.”

However, Hailey did not seem 100 percent on board or at least was completely unaware of his plans at the time. So she asked her hubby:

“In 2021?”

To which he clarified that he’d like for them to “start trying” to have a little one toward the end of the year, and she replied:

“We shall see.”

It’s not exactly a no! As fans know, the couple hasn’t been shy about their plans to have children one day. Hailey previously told Vogue Arabia in 2018:

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

Although she and Justin are excited about future kiddos, they’ve been just enjoying life as a married couple for now! The Sorry Not Sorry artist explained to Zane Lowe in February 2020:

“I want to start my own family, in due time. I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship.”

Then, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres that his other half will decide how many children they have “because it’s her body” before adding:

“I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

Snaps and claps for respecting her bodily autonomy! ​​Most recently, he led fans to believe the two was actually already expecting by posting a black-and-white image of the duo with the caption:

“mom and dad.”

But Hailey soon stepped into the comments section, suggesting that he edit the caption for clarity:

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”

Who knows what will happen! Reactions to Justin wanting to start trying for a baby with Hailey, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram]