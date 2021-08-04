Justin Bieber Talks 'Painful Memories' Of His Own N-Word Scandal After Getting Heat For Praising Morgan Wallen

Justin Bieber is rescinding his praise of Morgan Wallen’s album after learning about the country crooner’s n-word controversy!

The 27-year-old singer took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to issue an apology for saying how much he loved the Tennessee native’s latest album, explaining he “had no idea” that Allen “was recently found saying racist comments.”

Biebs wrote in a heartfelt message:

“I had no idea that the guy’s music i posted was recently found saying racist comments, as you know i don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone i offended.”

The praise came in a since-deleted IG Story the Sorry singer posted, which showed a screenshot of Wallen’s Dangerous album with the caption “Love this album.”

The pop star followed up his apology with another apology for his own past “hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny” — a reference to the horribly racist viral moment where a then-14-year-old JB sang his hit song One Less Lonely Girl, but substituted “girl” with the n-word.

In his post on Wednesday, the Canadian hitmaker said he was “incredibly ignorant” at the time and “hurt a lot of people especially in the Black community,” adding:

“But [I] was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n word. This brings those painful memories back up. I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because i know i am not that person.”

Hailey Bieber’s husband noted that even though he’s apologized before, he thinks it’s “important to bring this up to hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is” — which is a good sentiment to double down on, seeing as the singer vowed to help fight racial injustice last year amid the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bieber concluded his note by saying he has “so much more to learn” and “grateful for my Black brothers and sisters for being patient with me.”

As we covered, Wallen’s career took a nosedive earlier this year after the 28-year-old was caught on camera in February using a racial slur. Months after his initial apology, the singer sat down with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America and said his use of the n-word was “wrong” and “dumb.” Last week, he made his first major concert appearance since the scandal at Luke Bryan‘s show in Nashville.

We’re glad that Biebs continues to hold himself accountable, and hope Morgan does the same as he steps back into the limelight. Though we can understand if people are less ready to forgive — after all, he wasn’t 14 years old.

