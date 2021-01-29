Halsey Reveals Surgery 'Scars That Got Me This Angel' In New Baby Bump Photo

Halsey has so much to celebrate!

A baby on the way would be cause for celebration anyway, but it’s all the more special because of how long she’s waited for this occasion to come. She’s been completely open with fans about her struggles with her endometriosis diagnosis, infertility, and suffering miscarriages. She even documented her desire for a baby on the Manic track More.

With all that in mind, the news that the pop star is expecting a baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin is all the sweeter. But of course, she hasn’t forgotten the difficult and often painful journey it took to get here — and she acknowledged that in her Instagram Story on Thursday.

The snap shows off what seems to be a fairly recent tattoo — the word “Baby” right over her baby bump — but the 26-year-old chose to highlight a different mark. Drawing an arrow to the spot where you can just see faint surgical scars, she wrote:

“the scars that got me this angel”

See it (below), reposted by a Halsey fan account:

Back in 2017, the You should be sad singer posted about the procedure that left her in “total agony.” She explained:

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.”

Thankfully, that “excruciating” process opened the door to a future pregnancy, something the New Jersey native feared might never happen. Now, she’s joyfully sharing her good fortune with fans. She tweeted after the announcement:

“blahhhh. Anyway. thanks for the love I’ve been bursting at the seams for the past 48 hours. it’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff ;)” “and just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for Covid I woulda done the tour pregnant “

Halsey’s baby daddy is also celebrating the good news, commenting “Heart so full” on the pregnancy photo shoot. The pair had kept their relationship pretty low key up to this point, but they did get matching tattoos back in June — the word “seeds” in each other’s handwriting. Tattoo artist Amanda Owley explained to People:

“[Halsey] said that everything with how the planets were aligned and where the cosmos were at that moment indicated that it was the best time to plant seeds into the ground of life. They wanted to get the words on their feet because it was closest to the earth.”

She added:

“They came in on Father’s Day last year which is cute now that she’s pregnant.”

Guess if you plant cosmic seeds on Father’s Day, a baby is the logical end result! We’re so happy for these two!

